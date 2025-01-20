Joke of the Night for January 20, 2025: The best jokes to laugh on Inauguration Day
Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of Inauguration Day! Here's a silly to make you smile for the U-S-A.
Joke of the Night
Question: What is the capital of Washington?
Answer: W!
