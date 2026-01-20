Joke of the Night for January 20, 2026: Splish splashing some silly
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with splish splash! Here's one bubbling with silly to soak you in smiles.
Joke of the Day
Why didn't the little girl take a bath?
She decided to leave it where it is.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Curology