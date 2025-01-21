Joke of the Night for January 21, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the night away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best cat jokes out there.

Brrr! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to warm you up. Here's a chilly silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: What was Jack Frost's favorite part of school?

Answer: Snow and tell.

Joke of the Night for January 21, 2025.
Joke of the Night for January 21, 2025.  © Unsplash/Andreas Avgousti

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for January 21, 2025: The best dog jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 21, 2025: The best dog jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 20, 2025: The best jokes to laugh on Inauguration Day Joke of the Night for January 20, 2025: The best jokes to laugh on Inauguration Day
Joke of the Day for January 20, 2025: The best jokes to start your week Joke of the Day for January 20, 2025: The best jokes to start your week
Joke of the Night for January 19, 2025: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away Joke of the Night for January 19, 2025: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away
Joke of the Day for January 19, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for January 19, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for January 18, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for January 18, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for January 18, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for January 18, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for January 17, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for January 17, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Andreas Avgousti

More on Joke of the Day: