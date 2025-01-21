Joke of the Night for January 21, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the night away
Brrr! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to warm you up. Here's a chilly silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What was Jack Frost's favorite part of school?
Answer: Snow and tell.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Andreas Avgousti