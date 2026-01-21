Joke of the Night for January 21, 2026: A piggy funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a piggy funny! Here's one up to some animal antics to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
How do you fit more pigs on a farm?
Build a sty-scraper.
