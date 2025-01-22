Joke of the Night for January 22, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the night away
Brrr! Tonight's Joke of the Night is a cool one. Here's a chilly silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why the snowman keep his trumpet in the snow?
Answer: He liked playing cool jazz.
