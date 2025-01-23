Joke of the Night for January 23, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the night away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is hanging around to make you laugh. Here's a sloth-filled silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What is a sloth's favorite song?
Answer: "Don’t Hurry, Be Happy."
