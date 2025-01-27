Joke of the Night for January 27, 2025: The best dinosaur jokes to laugh the night away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sleepy silly! Here's one that's ready for bed and here to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the pajamas get arrested at work?
Answer: Because they were caught sleeping on the job.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart