Joke of the Night for January 3, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is squeaky clean! Here's one to make you smile wide before bed.
Joke of the Night
Question: What musical instrument can you find in the bathroom?
Answer: A tuba toothpaste.
Cover photo: Unsplash/DongHoon Lee