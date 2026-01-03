Joke of the Night for January 3, 2026: Just kitten around for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you laugh this Caturday. Enjoy one that's just kitten around!
Joke of the Day
Why did the kitten bring catnip to school?
For show and smell.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: unsplash/Tatyana Rubleva