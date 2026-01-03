Joke of the Night for January 3, 2026: Just kitten around for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you laugh this Caturday. Enjoy one that's just kitten around!

Joke of the Day

Why did the kitten bring catnip to school?

For show and smell.

Joke of the Night for January 3, 2026: Just kitten around for Caturday.

