Joke of the Night for January 30, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the night away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a chilly silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: How do penguins make burgers?
Answer: With their flippers.
