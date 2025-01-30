Joke of the Night for January 30, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the night away

Today's free joke of the night

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a chilly silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: How do penguins make burgers?

Answer: With their flippers.

© Unsplash/Derek Oyen

