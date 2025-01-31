Joke of the Night for January 31, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the night away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the river buddies say to each other?
Answer: "You're my otter half!"
