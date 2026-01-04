Joke of the Night for January 4, 2026: One to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a yummy funny! Here's one to make you smile this Sunday.
Joke of the Day
Why did the student eat his homework?
Because his teacher said it was a piece of cake.
