Joke of the Night for January 5, 2026: A silly to make you scream
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a yummy funny. Here's an ice cream-filled silly to make you scream... with laughs!
Joke of the Day
Where did the ice cream truck get into an accident?
Rocky road.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sebastian Enrique