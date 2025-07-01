Joke of the Night for July 1, 2025: A joke sailing with silly

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile! Here's one to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Night

What new job did the boat get?

It's in sails.

Joke of the Night for July 1, 2025.
Joke of the Night for July 1, 2025.  © Unsplash/Jeremy Bishop

