Joke of the Night for July 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here! Here's one rolling the dice to end your day with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the baker go to the casino?
Answer: Because he wanted to make some dough.
