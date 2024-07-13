Joke of the Night for July 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to finish off Caturday with some furry friends. Here's one to end your day with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the cat say to the dog in front of her?
Answer: "Meow-t of my way!"
