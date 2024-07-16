Joke of the Night for July 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a veggie funny. Here's one to end your night with a silly.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the lettuce say to the celery?
Answer: "Quit stalking me!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Monika Borys