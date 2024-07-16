Joke of the Night for July 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a veggie funny. Here's one to end your night with a silly.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did the lettuce say to the celery?

Answer: "Quit stalking me!"

Joke of the Night for July 16, 2024.
Joke of the Night for July 16, 2024.  © Unsplash/Monika Borys

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for July 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for July 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for July 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for July 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for July 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for July 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for July 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for July 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for July 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for July 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for July 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for July 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for July 13, 2024: The best jokes for Caturday Joke of the Day for July 13, 2024: The best jokes for Caturday
Joke of the Night for July 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for July 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Monika Borys

More on Joke of the Day: