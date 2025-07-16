Joke of the Night for July 16, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to send your day out with a smile! Here's a salty silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Why are the most corrupt CEOs the ones who run pretzel companies?
They’re always so twisted.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Israel Albornoz