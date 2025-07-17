Joke of the Night for July 17, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to play out your day out with the funnies! Here's a musical silly to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Night

Why did the musician throw away their table?

Because it was flat.

Joke of the Night for July 17, 2025.
Joke of the Night for July 17, 2025.

