Joke of the Night for July 17, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to play out your day out with the funnies! Here's a musical silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Why did the musician throw away their table?
Because it was flat.
