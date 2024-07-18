Joke of the Night for July 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is falling for the funnies. Here's one to end your night with a little silly.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the old man fall into the well?
Answer: Because he couldn’t see that well.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Pavlo Semeniuk