Joke of the Night for July 18, 2025: A dino-mite joke to make you laugh
Rawr! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived. Here's a dino-mite silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
What do you call a dinosaur in a cowboy hat?
Tyrannosaurus Tex.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Valentine