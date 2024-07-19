Joke of the Night for July 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is rolling with the laughs. Here's one to end your night with a little silly.
Joke of the Night
Question: How do you make an egg-roll?
Answer: You push it.
