Joke of the Night for July 19, 2025: An epic joke to make you laugh on Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Meow! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived for Caturday. Here's a kitty silly to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Night

How do you catch a one-of-a-kind cat?

Unique up on it.

Joke of the Night for July 19, 2025.
Joke of the Night for July 19, 2025.  © Unsplash/Gaelle Marcel

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for July 19, 2025: A funny cat joke for Caturday Joke of the Day for July 19, 2025: A funny cat joke for Caturday
Joke of the Night for July 18, 2025: A dino-mite joke to make you laugh Joke of the Night for July 18, 2025: A dino-mite joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for July 18, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh Joke of the Day for July 18, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Night for July 17, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh Joke of the Night for July 17, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for July 17, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh Joke of the Day for July 17, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Night for July 16, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for July 16, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for July 16, 2025: A joke to make you laugh Joke of the Day for July 16, 2025: A joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for July 15, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh Joke of the Day for July 15, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Gaelle Marcel

More on Joke of the Day: