Joke of the Night for July 20, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile
Oink! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived this Sunday Funday. Here's a piggy silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Why can't you trust a pig with a secret?
It's bound to squeal.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Stefanie Poepken