Joke of the Night for July 22, 2025: A chicken joke to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is clucking chuckler! Here's a feathered funny to make you laugh.
Joke of the Night
Why did the turkey cross the road?
To prove he wasn't a chicken.
