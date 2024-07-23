Joke of the Night for July 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sandy silly. Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What’s the best seat on a flight to a beach vacation?
Answer: The isle.
