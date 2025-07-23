Joke of the Night for July 23, 2025: A Winnie the Pooh funny to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is funny for a bear who loves honey! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Why doesn't Winnie the Pooh wear shoes?
Because regardless, he'd still have bear feet.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Taha & Hoyoun Lee