Joke of the Night for July 23, 2025: A Winnie the Pooh funny to make you smile

Tonight's Joke of the Night is funny for a bear who loves honey! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Why doesn't Winnie the Pooh wear shoes?

Because regardless, he'd still have bear feet.

