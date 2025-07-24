Joke of the Night for July 24, 2025: A dog funny to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is doggy funny! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
What do you call a loud dog on a submarine?
A subwoofer.
