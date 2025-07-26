Joke of the Night for July 26, 2025: The best cat funny to close out Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a cat-astic funny! Here's one to make you chuckle right meow.

Joke of the Night

There were six cats on the boat, but one jumped out. How many were left?

None, they were copycats!

Joke of the Night for July 26, 2025.
Joke of the Night for July 26, 2025.  © Unsplash/teguhyudhatama

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for July 26, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday Joke of the Day for July 26, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday
Joke of the Night for July 25, 2025: A ducky funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for July 25, 2025: A ducky funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for July 25, 2025: A pet joke to make you smile Joke of the Day for July 25, 2025: A pet joke to make you smile
Joke of the Night for July 24, 2025: A dog funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for July 24, 2025: A dog funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for July 24, 2025: A dog joke to make you laugh Joke of the Day for July 24, 2025: A dog joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Night for July 23, 2025: A Winnie the Pooh funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for July 23, 2025: A Winnie the Pooh funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for July 23, 2025: A joke to make you smile Joke of the Day for July 23, 2025: A joke to make you smile
Joke of the Night for July 22, 2025: A chicken joke to make you laugh Joke of the Night for July 22, 2025: A chicken joke to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/teguhyudhatama

More on Joke of the Day: