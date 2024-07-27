Joke of the Night for July 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a kitty silly. Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the cat get stopped by the police?

Answer: For littering.

