Joke of the Night for July 27, 2025: A horse joke to get your funny on
Tonight's Joke of the Night is just horsing around! Here's one to close out your weekend with a smile.
Joke of the Night
When does a horse talk?
Whinney wants to.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Helena Lopes