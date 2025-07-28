Joke of the Night for July 28, 2025: A buzzing joke to get your funny on
Tonight's Joke of the Night is buzzing with funny! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
What’s a bee's favorite musical?
Stinging in the Rain.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Thủy Vũ