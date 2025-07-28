Joke of the Night for July 28, 2025: A buzzing joke to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is buzzing with funny! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

What’s a bee's favorite musical?

Stinging in the Rain.

Check out more jokes here:

