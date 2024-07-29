Joke of the Night for July 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a puppy silly. Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the woman name her puppies Rolex and Timex?
Answer: So she could have watch dogs.
