Joke of the Night for July 29, 2025: A pig joke to get your funny on

Tonight's Joke of the Night is oinking with funny! H ere's one to make you smile.

How did the farmer fit more pigs on his farm?

Joke of the Night for July 25, 2025: A ducky funny to make you smile

Joke of the Day for July 26, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday

Joke of the Night for July 26, 2025: The best cat funny to close out Caturday

Joke of the Day for July 27, 2025: The best animal jokes for Sunday Funday

Joke of the Night for July 27, 2025: A horse joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Day for July 28, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you smile

Joke of the Night for July 28, 2025: A buzzing joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Day for July 29, 2025: A dinosaur joke to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

