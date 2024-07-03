Joke of the Night for July 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a foodie funny to end your day with a full belly laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why can't you trust a deli sandwich?
Answer: They're sometimes full of bologna.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Scott Hendrickson