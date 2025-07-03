Joke of the Night for July 3, 2025: An awesome joke to get your funny on
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile! Here's a yummy funny to make you belly laugh.
Joke of the Night
Why did the cookie go to the doctor?
It felt crumby.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Vyshnavi Bisani