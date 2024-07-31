Joke of the Night for July 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is lifting the laughs! Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why are elevator jokes the best?
Answer: They work on many levels.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Petr Magera