Joke of the Night for July 31, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a feathered funny! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
What's a parrot's favorite game?
Hide and Speak.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Christopher Alvarenga