Joke of the Night for July 4, 2025: A banging joke to celebrate the 4th of July

Joke of the Night for July 4, 2025

Happy 4th of July! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to send your patriotic holiday out in silly style.

Joke of the Night

Why is the American flag the most highly rated?

It has 50 stars.

