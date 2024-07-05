Joke of the Night for July 5, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one monkeying around to end your day with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a baby monkey?
Answer: A chimp off the old block.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Joseph Anson