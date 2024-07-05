Joke of the Night for July 5, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one monkeying around to end your day with a laugh.

Answer: A chimp off the old block.

Question: What do you call a baby monkey?

