Joke of the Night for July 5, 2025: A funny joke to send out your Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to send your Caturday out with a smile! Here's one to make you chuckle right meow.
Joke of the Night
What kind of car does a cat drive?
A Furrari.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jacob Thorson