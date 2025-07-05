Joke of the Night for July 5, 2025: A funny joke to send out your Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to send your Caturday out with a smile! Here's one to make you chuckle right meow.

Joke of the Night

What kind of car does a cat drive?

A Furrari.

Joke of the Night for July 5, 2025.
Joke of the Night for July 5, 2025.  © Unsplash/Jacob Thorson

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for July 5, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday Joke of the Day for July 5, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday
Joke of the Night for July 4, 2025: A banging joke to celebrate the 4th of July Joke of the Night for July 4, 2025: A banging joke to celebrate the 4th of July
Joke of the Day for July 4, 2025: A funny joke for the 4th of July Joke of the Day for July 4, 2025: A funny joke for the 4th of July
Joke of the Night for July 3, 2025: An awesome joke to get your funny on Joke of the Night for July 3, 2025: An awesome joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 3, 2025: A silly joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for July 3, 2025: A silly joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for July 2, 2025: The best jokes to get your silly on Joke of the Night for July 2, 2025: The best jokes to get your silly on
Joke of the Day for July 2, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile Joke of the Day for July 2, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile
Joke of the Night for July 1, 2025: A joke sailing with silly Joke of the Night for July 1, 2025: A joke sailing with silly

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jacob Thorson

More on Joke of the Day: