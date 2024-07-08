Joke of the Night for July 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one to end your day with a silly.
Joke of the Day
Question: Can you tell the difference between a bull and a cow?
Answer: It's either one or the udder.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Patrick Baum