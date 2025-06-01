Joke of the Night for June 1, 2025: A fast joke to make you laugh tonight
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a fast funny to make you chuckle tonight.
Joke of the Night
What kind of car did the sheep like to drive?
A Lamborghini.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mitul Grover