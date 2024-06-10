Joke of the Night for June 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sleepy silly. Here's a funny to make you laugh before you catch some ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What happened with the kidnapping at school?

Answer: He eventually woke up.

Joke of the Night for June 10, 2024.
Joke of the Night for June 10, 2024.  © Unsplash/Kimberly Farmer

