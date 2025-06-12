Joke of the Night for June 12, 2025: A funny joke to make you chuckle
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with a lamp-full of laughs! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Why did the Genie get mad?
He was rubbed the wrong way.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Cesira Alvarado