Joke of the Night for June 12, 2025: A funny joke to make you chuckle

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with a lamp-full of laughs! Here's one to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Night

Why did the Genie get mad?

He was rubbed the wrong way.

Joke of the Night for June 12, 2025.
Joke of the Night for June 12, 2025.  © Unsplash/Cesira Alvarado

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for June 12, 2025: An animal silly to get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 12, 2025: An animal silly to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 11, 2025: A super silly to get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 11, 2025: A super silly to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 10, 2025: A joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 10, 2025: A joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for June 9, 2025: Some potty humor to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for June 9, 2025: Some potty humor to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for June 9, 2025: A funny joke to kick off your week Joke of the Day for June 9, 2025: A funny joke to kick off your week
Joke of the Night for June 7, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile for Caturday Joke of the Night for June 7, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile for Caturday
Joke of the Day for June 7, 2025: A joke to make you smile for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for June 7, 2025: A joke to make you smile for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Day for June 7, 2025: Cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday Joke of the Day for June 7, 2025: Cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Cesira Alvarado

More on Joke of the Day: