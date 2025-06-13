Joke of the Night for June 13, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some politically charged laughs! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Why was the politician out of breath?
He was running for office.
