Joke of the Night for June 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a cheesy one . Here's a funny before your ZZZs.

Answer: There was nothing left but de-brie.

Question: What happened after the cheese factory exploded?

