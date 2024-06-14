Joke of the Night for June 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a cheesy one. Here's a funny before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What happened after the cheese factory exploded?

Answer: There was nothing left but de-brie.

Joke of the Night for June 14, 2024.
