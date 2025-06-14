Joke of the Night for June 14, 2025: A cat joke to make you chuckle for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some cat laughs! Here's one just kitten around make you chuckle for Caturday.
Joke of the Night
What's worse than raining cats and dogs?
Hailing taxis!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sadequzzaman Shohan