Joke of the Night for June 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of the best day of the week: Caturday! Here's a kitty funny before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a classically trained singing cat?
Answer: An o-purr-a singer.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sophie Dale