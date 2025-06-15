Joke of the Night for June 15, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal laughs! Here's one just to make you smile wider this Sunday.
Joke of the Night
What animal is smarter than a talking parrot?
A spelling bee.
