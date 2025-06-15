Joke of the Night for June 15, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal laughs! Here's one just to make you smile wider this Sunday.

Joke of the Night

What animal is smarter than a talking parrot?

A spelling bee.

